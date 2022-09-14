Blake Shelton recently sported a mullet wig for his latest music video, and he's revealing what Gwen Stefani thought of his hairdo.

In an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that dropped on Sept. 12, Shelton opened up about married life with Stefani and talked about the music video for his new song, “No Body.”

In the video, the country crooner resurrects one of his iconic hairstyles from the '90s: the mullet. This time around, it's just a wig, but Stefani certainly had an opinion on her hubby's temporary hairstyle.

"I think Gwen likes the mullet," Shelton shared. "Those of us who actually wore them and then wore it out, we don't think it's so cool. But to Gwen, that's like an exotic, weird thing that she was never around people that had mullets."

Stefani found the mullet “cool” and Shelton said she "probably wishes" that he had one.

Shelton's mullet from his latest music video. YouTube

Shelton, 46, also revealed that his mom had a different perspective on her son's mane transformation.

"(When she saw it, she probably thought) we weren't moving forward in life anymore, you haven't learned from your mistakes. It's like, 'What are doing?'"

Hoda was curious to know how life has changed ever since Stefani and Shelton got married in July 2021, and the singer said things aren't all that different.

"She’s still in my phone, literally, if you look at my phone it says 'My girlfriend.' That’s what her contact is, she's still my girlfriend to me," he said.

While Shelton was talking about his relationship, Hoda was touched by one particular comment.

"We’ve been together for seven years but it still seems like it's pretty new to me, like (the) nervous phase is still there," Shelton revealed.

"That's so sweet," Hoda said.

Both Shelton and Stefani are returning as judges for the upcoming season of "The Voice," and Shelton said he enjoys the healthy dose of competition it infuses into their relationship. When asked if he will support his wife in the competition, however, the singer made it very clear that he won't be going easy on her.

"Hell no. Look, she's my wife, but on the show they don't pay me to lose, ok? I'm out to win this thing," he said. "I don't care how cute Camila (Cabello) is and how sweet John (Legend) is and the fact that Gwen's my wife. They're all going down."