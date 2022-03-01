Rainbow bright!

Blake Lively seemed ready for spring as she walked the red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York this week, sporting a gorgeous Versace gown in all different shades of ice cream pastels.

Lively brightened up the red carpet with her colorful gown. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

They were attending the premiere of “The Adam Project,” Reynolds’ upcoming Netflix movie about a fighter pilot who travels back in time and teams up with his 13-year-old self for an important mission.

What a stylish couple! Evan Agostini / AP

The “A Simple Favor” star, 34, looked radiant in the floaty gown, which featured a high leg slit and a Grecian goddess silhouette.

Her dress included a dramatic, thigh-high slit. Noam Galai / Getty Images

The dress also had a caped panel of pink fabric draping down from one shoulder, which Lively made a point of highlighting on the red carpet.

The dress was chic from every angle. Michael Loccisano / WireImage

She accessorized with strappy heels, a pink Chanel clutch and retro disc earrings, and wore her blond hair in a half-up, half-down style.

She sported a retro jean jacket at times to stay warm on the red carpet. Michael Loccisano / WireImage

Her look may have been an ode to spring colors but it was still chilly in New York, so the actor layered on a long jean jacket for part of her time in front of the cameras.

Reynolds, meanwhile, looked sharp in a pinstriped suit, a dark, diagonally striped tie, and a full beard.

Reynolds and Lively are parents to three young daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — and Reynolds joked on the red carpet that they have a “brown belt” in parenting skills at this point.

“I don’t know,” he told ET. “We’re working up the chain of command.”

He also talked about how “The Adam Project” explores the theme of parents helping their kids make good choices.

“But my kids are 7, 5, and 2, so I’m not like, ‘You gotta get better grades!’” he told ET. “I mean, I’m just happy if they finished a bowl of cereal.”

This latest appearance came a few days after Reynolds and Lively announced a fundraising initiative to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The couple is matching every dollar donated to the UN Refugee Agency up to $1,000,000, Lively revealed on Twitter over the weekend.