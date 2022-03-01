IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with 3 Mardi Gras recipes from chef Isaac Toups

Blake Lively stuns in pastel Versace gown on red carpet with Ryan Reynolds

They were attending the premiere of “The Adam Project,” Reynolds’ upcoming Netflix movie.
By Lindsay Lowe

Rainbow bright!

Blake Lively seemed ready for spring as she walked the red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds in New York this week, sporting a gorgeous Versace gown in all different shades of ice cream pastels.

The Adam Project World Premiere At Alice Tully Hall In New York
Lively brightened up the red carpet with her colorful gown.Monica Schipper / Getty Images

They were attending the premiere of “The Adam Project,” Reynolds’ upcoming Netflix movie about a fighter pilot who travels back in time and teams up with his 13-year-old self for an important mission.

Image: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
What a stylish couple!Evan Agostini / AP

The “A Simple Favor” star, 34, looked radiant in the floaty gown, which featured a high leg slit and a Grecian goddess silhouette.

The Adam Project World Premiere At Alice Tully Hall In New York
Her dress included a dramatic, thigh-high slit.Noam Galai / Getty Images

The dress also had a caped panel of pink fabric draping down from one shoulder, which Lively made a point of highlighting on the red carpet.

"The Adam Project" New York Premiere
The dress was chic from every angle.Michael Loccisano / WireImage

She accessorized with strappy heels, a pink Chanel clutch and retro disc earrings, and wore her blond hair in a half-up, half-down style. 

"The Adam Project" New York Premiere
She sported a retro jean jacket at times to stay warm on the red carpet.Michael Loccisano / WireImage

Her look may have been an ode to spring colors but it was still chilly in New York, so the actor layered on a long jean jacket for part of her time in front of the cameras.

Reynolds, meanwhile, looked sharp in a pinstriped suit, a dark, diagonally striped tie, and a full beard.

Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at his local pizza parlor

Dec. 22, 202101:28

Reynolds and Lively are parents to three young daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 — and Reynolds joked on the red carpet that they have a “brown belt” in parenting skills at this point.

“I don’t know,” he told ET. “We’re working up the chain of command.”

He also talked about how “The Adam Project” explores the theme of parents helping their kids make good choices.

“But my kids are 7, 5, and 2, so I’m not like, ‘You gotta get better grades!’” he told ET. “I mean, I’m just happy if they finished a bowl of cereal.”

This latest appearance came a few days after Reynolds and Lively announced a fundraising initiative to help people affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine

The couple is matching every dollar donated to the UN Refugee Agency up to $1,000,000, Lively revealed on Twitter over the weekend.

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.