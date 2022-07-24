‘Black Panther’ sequel trailer shows how the story will continue after Chadwick Boseman's death

The new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to "Black Panther," takes fans on an emotional journey, paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa, the titular hero in the 2018 film, died of colon cancer in August 2020 at 43. On Saturday, fans were treated to a first look at how the Marvel universe addresses Boseman's absence from the movie.

In the two-minute clip, which was shown during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was clear that another actor would not replace Boseman as T'Challa, but that the film would focus on the other characters of the Marvel universe. Still, T'Challa's presence is acutely felt throughout the trailer.

As the teaser begins, Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" plays as Lupita Nyong’o’s character Nakia appears on screen. As Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, gives an emotional speech, we see the image of T'Challa on a mural.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world and now my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?” she says.

"But why did this trailer just make me shed a tear ? … IMAGINE the actual movie !" one fan commented on YouTube.

"In just 2 minutes, I feel like I’ve just gone through every emotion," commented another person. "One of them movies where it’s not just gonna be simply for our entertainment. But most of all... It’s for Him..."

"This looks amazing," wrote another fan. "The cast looks like they’re giving everything for Chadwick. Rest In Peace."

The trailer, which also introduces Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, gave more hints as to what we can expect from the new film. In one scene, we see a baby being born underwater and held up to the light. We feel a glimmer of hope as the trailer ends to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli will also star in the upcoming film.

Many of the movie's star spoke to Variety on the red carpet for Comic-Con about what it was like to make the movie without Boseman and how they hope to honor his memory.

"You just never knew when it was going to be a really hard day," said Danai Gurira, who reprises her role as Okoye in the sequel, about making the film.

"There's not a single day where I’m not thinking of him, and anytime we worked he was there. And he always will be there," said Florence Kasumba, who reprises her role as Ayo, a member of the all-female Dora Milaje fighting squad.

"We felt his presence every single day and we felt the lack of having him there every single day," said Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku. "He was a very powerful, gentle leader...With people like that, you feel them so much more when they’re not there."

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Black Panther film, returns to helm the sequel and appeared on the panel at Comic-Con to talk about the movie and pay tribute to the late star.

At the end of the panel, Coogler and the cast hugged it out, clearly overwhelmed by the emotions of the day.

