Blac Chyna awarded no damages in defamation case against Kardashians

A Los Angeles jury on Monday found that Kim Kardashian and her family did not unjustly harm the career of model Blac Chyna.

The civil panel had been deliberating since Thursday and returned verdicts in favor of Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

After the verdict, attorneys for the Kardashian and Jenner family “expressed appreciation” for the jury and said they were “thankful for the steady hand” of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon.

“The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer — I hope they are listening,” the attorneys said in a statement. “Justice has prevailed.”

A representative for Chyna declined to comment. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, had claimed that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” stars destroyed her television career after she broke up with Rob Kardashian, the only son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Their relationship had led to them scoring their own “Keeping Up” spinoff, “Rob & Chyna,” on the E! network. A second season of “Rob & Chyna” was in production when they broke up in 2017 and the show was scrapped.

