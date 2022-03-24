Bindi Irwin is reflecting on the “greatest” year of her life. The conservationist, 23, shared a sweet video filled with candid clips of her baby girl, Grace Warrior Powell, ahead of her first birthday.

Set to the song “A Letter to My Daughter” by Kerri Brown, the video shows Grace over the past months. Bindi and husband Chandler Powell, 25, as well as mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, are also seen spending time with Grace.

“Our Grace Warrior is almost one and this year has been the greatest of our lives,” Bindi wrote alongside the video montage.

Bindi and Chandler welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021. The date also happened to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Their daughter’s name is a tribute to their family members, including Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin.

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi shared after her daughter's birth. “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

Over the past year, the family has been sharing updates on their little bundle of joy. In December, Grace made her debut on the season four premiere of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” In the episode, Bindi gushed about becoming a mother saying, “Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my entire life.”

In January, Bindi showed off her tattoo that she got on her forearm to pay tribute to her dad and daughter. The ink reads “graceful warrior” in Steve’s writing next to an illustration of an alligator.

“This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi explained, also sharing the meaning of her other tattoo on her ring finger. “And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.”

Additionally, to celebrate Grace’s first birthday, the family is hosting a “fun-filled day of zoo adventures” at the Australia Zoo on March 25.