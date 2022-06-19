Billy Eichner and Anna Kendrick don’t mind trolling the internet that is trolling them.

On Saturday, June 18, Eichner shared a screenshot of a clickbait article on his social media. The article advertised a list of “new celebrity couples” in 2022 and featured a photo of Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma alongside a photo of Eichner posing with Kendrick on a red carpet.

On Instagram, Eichner fittingly captioned the post “Um,” given the fact that the “Billy on the Street” star is an openly gay man.

Kendrick played along with the joke in the comments, writing to Eichner, “Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I’m just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby.”

Eichner shared the screenshot on his Twitter as well with the same simple caption. In a thread, the actor added a tweet that read, “Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!”

“We can finally live our truth Billy!” Kendrick replied in her own tweet. “You’ve felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you’re free now! Our love can flourish!”

Eichner continued to play along with the clickbait article, writing in another tweet, “Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff but…I’m straight.”

Eventually, Eichner took a moment to jokingly dispute the article’s reporting when he tweeted, “PROOF I’M STILL GAY” along with a link to the trailer of "Bros," a upcoming gay romantic comedy which was written by and stars Eichner.

“Bros” will make history as the first gay romantic comedy premiered by a major studio and the first major studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast when it releases on Sept. 30, 2022.

Eichner spoke to TODAY on the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards about his forthcoming rom-com, which he said was “one of the best things that’s ever happened” to him.

“I really, really want to do a good job because I think I owe it to the LGBTQ community,” he said. “You know, we want to see ourselves reflected in an authentic way and I also wanted it to be really, really funny for everyone.”

The actor said that while he loved watching classic rom-coms growing up, there was rarely LGBTQ representation in the films, which made making “Bros” that much more important.

“So to make a movie like that, that felt smart and sophisticated and honest, but have it centered around a gay couple, I thought it was something that people would love and that the world needed,” he said.

The film’s official website shared a synopsis of the movie, describing it as "the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Later, the movie was as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”