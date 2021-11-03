Beyoncé didn’t follow a single person on Instagram — until now

Beyoncé finally found someone on Instagram she wants to follow.

The superstar with 216 million followers of her own is now following one person, presumably in the name of domestic bliss — her husband.

Jay-Z has joined Instagram. Meanwhile, his wife, Beyoncé, is now only following one account: his. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Legendary rapper and entertainment mogul Jay-Z has finally joined Instagram, and he already had nearly 2 million followers on Wednesday morning after just 12 hours on the platform.

His first post is the movie poster for the movie "The Harder They Fall," a Western featuring stars Idris Elba and Regina King, which was released on Netflix on Wednesday.

Jay-Z produced and wrote original music for the film. His first Instagram post racked up more than 600,000 likes in a matter of hours.

Beyoncé, who has been married to Jay-Z since 2008 and has three children with him, can certainly give her husband some tips on Instagram success. She is one of the top 10 most-followed accounts on Instagram, and her 2017 post announcing her pregnancy with twins garnered a then-record 11 million likes.

The entertainment giants most recently teamed up for a series of ads for Tiffany & Co. from its "About Love" campaign. Beyoncé is seeing wearing a stunning, 128-carat yellow diamond worth millions. Lady Gaga wore the same piece to the 2019 Academy Awards.