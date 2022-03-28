Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy open the Oscars with 1st live performance of 'Be Alive' 

The 94th Academy Awards opened with Venus and Serena Williams, whose childhood and rise as tennis legends is depicted in the nominated flick “King Richard,” introducing Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Beyoncé performed her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive,” which she penned along with songwriter Dixson, for the first time at the ceremony Sunday night.

After Venus and Serena Williams announced the global superstar at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the camera cut to a group of women dressed in lime green walking down the streets of Compton, California, the Williams’ hometown.

To complement the tennis ball-inspired outfits, the women also sported braided hairstyles that mirrored the sisters’ iconic hairstyles which are also featured in the film.

The singer was then shown also wearing a stunning lime green ensemble next to her background dancers on a Compton tennis court.

Daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her mother on the court and sat with the group of dancers posing in front of the musician.

Beyoncé belted along to the lyrics to “Be Alive” as her background dancers chanted “Compton.”

“And can’t nobody knock it if they tried,” she sings. “This is hustle personified.”

She also led the group with her impressive dance moves and, of course, a few signature hair flips.

The Beyhive quickly noticed the 10-year-old during the performance and took to social media to praise the mother-daughter duo.

One fan called Blue Ivy a “legend” on Twitter.

Another shared a clip of Beyoncé’s daughter nailing the choreography.

“Did y’all see BLUE IVY getting in her eight counts?!!” she tweeted.

“Be Alive” is nominated in the best song category along with “Dos Orguitas” from “Encanto,” Down to Joy,” from “Belfast,” “No Time to Die,” from “No Time to Die” and “Somehow You Do,” from “Four Good Days.”