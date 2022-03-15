Bella Hadid regrets her nose job at 14: ‘I would have grown into it’

It's been 11 years since Bella Hadid got a nose job, and the 25-year-old supermodel has some regrets.

Hadid confirmed in a cover story for the April 2022 issue of Vogue that she had a nose job at 14, saying she has some remorse about it.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," Hadid said. "I think I would have grown into it."

Hadid, daughter to her Dutch-born mother and Jordanian-American father, also responded to speculation that she has had other plastic surgery on her face over the years.

Bella Hadid, shown at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2014, says she wishes she did not get a nose job at 14. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“People think I fully f----- with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?"

She said she has never used filler or gotten her eyes lifted, saying she uses face tape, "the oldest trick in the book."

"I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this," she said. "People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Hadid has also long dealt with comparisons to her older sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid, 26.

"I was the uglier sister," she said. "I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

She added that she has also dealt with eating issues, a hatred of being touched, and "intense social anxiety" by "putting on a very smiley face."

Hadid has previously spoken about her struggles with depression, telling WSJ. Magazine in January that she suffered episodes of "excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain" over the past three years. She also has been open in the past about grappling with the effects of Lyme disease.

She said a regular fitness routine and writing in her journal every morning have helped her cope with stress and led to a healthier lifestyle.

“What’s important for me is to have that ritual and have that moment to myself,” Hadid told WSJ. Magazine.

Throughout her highs and lows in the fashion industry and struggles with her physical and mental health, she has taken pride in her work ethic as a model.

"People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act," she told Vogue. "But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”