Beanie Feldstein says she's leaving 'Funny Girl' early after 'the production decided to take the show in a different direction'

Beanie Feldstein announced she's leaving "Funny Girl" on Broadway earlier than expected in a vague statement shared to her socials on Sunday, July 10.

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," the 29-year-old actor wrote. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice" during the first preview curtain call for the revival of "Funny Girl" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on March 26, 2022 in New York City. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

It's unclear what Feldstein is referring to, however recent reports have hinted that Lea Michele will be taking over for her once she departs. Feldstein was initially announced to leave the show on Sept. 25, 2022 alongside Jane Lynch who stars as Brice's mother.

"I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart," Feldstein continued. "I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew."

She concluded, "The people I have had the great joy of bringing 'Funny Girl' to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

Feldstein garnered mixed reviews for her highly-anticipated turn as Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of the iconic musical that premiered with Barbra Streisand back in 1964. Feldstein also failed to snag a Tony nomination for her work.

It's an open secret in Hollywood and the Great White Way that Michele has wanted to play the demanding role, especially after she gave a powerful performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade" for a Season One episode of "Glee."