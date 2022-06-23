Beanie Feldstein is engaged to Bonnie Chance Roberts — and had a star-studded party

Beanie Feldstein and her longtime girlfriend, Hollywood producer Bonnie Chance Roberts, are engaged.

The “Funny Girl” star, who turns 29 on Friday, shared photos from the couple’s proposal — and their star-studded engagement party —— Thursday on Instagram. “I do, bon," she captioned the gallery.

The first of the festive pics shows Roberts down on one knee as she pops the question to Feldstein in a backyard decorated with flowers. Feldstein wore a a pink checkerboard dress for the occasion while Roberts opted for black slacks and a gray print jacket.

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts held hands on the red carpet at the the world premiere of "Cats" at New York City's Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Other photos find the couple celebrating their engagement with a few famous friends and family members, including Feldstein's older brother, actor Jonah Hill, her "Booksmart" co-star Kaitlyn Dever and fellow Broadway and screen star Ben Platt.

Feldstein also shared a pic in her Instagram stories, writing directly to her new fiancée, “@bonnie_chance you make me happier than I knew was possible. i love you.”

The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star's Hollywood pals congratulated her and Roberts in the comments of her post.

"Congratulations! 🎉✨❤️," wrote "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz.

"Amazing. Congratulations!!" wrote six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.

"Beautiful @beaniefeldstein! CONGRATULATIONS!!! ♥️♥️♥️," wrote "Inventing Anna" star Julia Garner.

Feldstein revealed in an April 2022 interview with Vogue that she and Roberts met on the set of“How to Build a Girl," which Roberts produced.

“Bon was the best thing that’s ever happened to me," said Feldstein. "When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way there’s no question for me that I wasn’t going to be open about it."

“And I was lucky to grow up in a family that was incredibly inclusive and understanding,” she added of her family's acceptance of the pair's same-sex relationship.

The couple made their red-carpet debut in December 2019 at the world premiere of Broadway's "Cats" at New York's Lincoln Center.

In August 2021, Feldstein opened up about her relationship with Roberts on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert" podcast.

“We just spent every day together,” she gushed. “It was like, let’s have breakfast at 9 a.m. and then it would be 11 p.m. and we would be like, ‘I guess it’s not breakfast anymore and we’re still staring at each other and talking.’”