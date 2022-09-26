'Basketball Wives’ star Brooke Bailey’s daughter has died at 25

"Basketball Wives" star Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla Bailey, who died Sept. 25 of undisclosed causes at age 25.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," Brooke Bailey wrote in a heartbreaking post Sept. 25 on Instagram.

Bailey included a carousel of images of her and her daughter over the years, including photos of Kayla when she was a little girl.

Bailey thanked fans for their support, writing in her IG Stories, “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

"Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention," she continued on another slide. "If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life."

The "Basketball Wives" star shared several photos of her and her daughter in a heartbreaking Instagram post. @brookebaileyinc via Instagram

The reality star explained that she had been "fasting and praying" for several days before Kayla's passing, believing that she was preparing "for something else."

Now, she understood, "It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared," she wrote, adding, "I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth."

Bailey shared several anguished messages about her daughter's death in her Instagram story. @brookebaileyinc via Instagram

The grieving mom also changed her Instagram bio to read “FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

"Basketball Wives" has aired 10 seasons to date. In the show's most recent season, Bailey decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments in an effort to expand her family, according to a VH1 synopsis.