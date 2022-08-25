Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took quiz about their relationship — and there were disagreements

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally took the viral relationship challenge quiz on social media — and let's just say their responses didn't match up nearly as well as they do.

The former "That '70s Show" stars, who tied the knot in July 2015, closed their eyes as they answered questions about their private life together in a video Kutcher posted Wednesday on Instagram.

"Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late. But it made us laugh," Kutcher wrote in his caption.

In the video, Kutcher, 44, and Kunis, 39, point to either each other or themselves to respond to questions like, "Who is the better singer?" and, "Who is more patient?"

The couple, who share two children — daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5 — agreed that Kutcher is the more patient spouse. He is also the first to say "I love you." They also agreed that Kunis owns more clothes and is a "bigger baby" when she's sick.

But the duo didn't see eye to eye on other topics, such as which one of them is funnier. Both actors confidently pointed to themselves in response to that question. They each also believed that they were the partner who apologizes first after an argument.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis agree on some things when it comes to their relationship, and disagree on others. David Livingston / Getty Images

Kutcher and Kunis seemed to get a kick out of answering questions about their union, with both of them giggling throughout the game. Fans, too, loved seeing the pair get candid about their romance.

“Who’s the couple that give us all some hope for true love?” one commented with emoji pointing toward the stars.

“This is so sweet. I love how genuine you guys are,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, Kutcher opened up about how Kunis responded to the facial hair that he grew for his new movie, "Vengeance," a comedy-thriller written and directed by "The Office" alum B.J. Novak.

Kutcher's character in the movie, Quentin Sellers, is an eccentric music producer who wears cowboy hats and a pencil-thin mustache.

“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting.’ And he kind of had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher told guest host David Alan Grier on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“But then I remembered there was this character and I don’t remember if it was like ‘Cannonball Run’ or ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’ But the cop was the bad guy. He had this pencil-thin mustache. And I was like, ‘All right. I think this guy’s got this like ...’ it’s like this air of sophistication," he said.

“And then my wife had to deal with it. And that was all fun," he continued, adding that Kunis allowed him to keep the mustache.

"We’ve been together for seven years," he explained. "So when I brought home the mustache, she was like, ‘Oh, it’s like a different guy.'"