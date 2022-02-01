Ashton Kutcher adorably catches wife Mila Kunis breaking Dry January promise

For Mila Kunis, February couldn't come soon enough. After she and husband Ashton Kutcher swore off alcohol for the month of January, the "Stoner Cats" actor hilariously caught his wife sneaking a drink when he wasn't looking.

"It's still Dry January, and Mila and I have been doing Dry January. And I think she's breaking Dry January right now," he says to the camera before walking over to her at the bar.

As Kutcher slowly approaches the "Four Good Days" actor, he asks her, "What are you doing?" as she makes herself a cocktail.

"Nothing," Kunis replies with a laugh.

"What is this?" Kutcher asks again.

"I'm making a cocktail," Kunis jokingly says.

But when Kutcher reminds her that it's still Dry January, as it was the last day of the month and they weren't supposed to be drinking, Kunis says it was actually February for her because she goes by a different calendar.

"No. I work off of the lunar calendar, so it's 'Wet February' for me right now," she laughs. "Don't worry about it."

Kutcher captioned the funny Instagram video, which he posted Monday, "Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!"

The couple have two kids, Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, together. In October, Kunis shared some advice that she gave Wyatt when another kid pushed her little girl at preschool.

“I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’ and my daughter’s like, ‘No!’” she explained in a video for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" series "Mom Confessions." “And I was like, ‘Push her back next time.’ You push her back, and you say, ‘No, thank you,’ and you walk away.’”

Although Kunis thought that was the right thing to do, she remembered that Kutcher had a horrified look on his face after hearing the advice she gave their daughter. So Kunis decided to explain herself even further.

“I was like, ‘Don’t push him off of a ladder or off of a swing or off of a slide. But if on the ground, even-steven, you push him back,’" she said.

However, she noted that the whole thing was her biggest "parenting fail."