Just days after she became the first Afro Latina and openly queer actor of color to win an Academy Award for acting, Ariana DeBose took to social media to celebrate another way she’s winning in life.

On Friday, the star who played Anita in Steven Spielberg's technicolor production of “West Side Story” star raved about love in an Instagram post — in particular, her longtime love Sue Makkoo!

"Grateful to be surrounded by so much love," the 31-year-old wrote alongside photos of her and the 51-year-old costume designer.

In one photo, DeBose holds Makkoo's hand in her own, while her other hand firmly grasps her golden Oscar. And in a second pic, the pair smile face-to-face and nose-to-nose.

Ariana DeBose and Sue Makkoo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

The photos were taken at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party shortly after DeBose's win.

On the night of the big event, Makkoo took to her own Instagram to share her gratitude for DeBose's success.

"What are your dreams made of?" she wrote in a caption that accompanied a sweet close-up of the couple. "Thank you Academy for seeing her! We should all lean in to the things our lives are meant for."

DeBose also thanked Makkoo in her acceptance speech for best supporting actress on Sunday night, calling her "my love."

TODAY has reached out to a rep for DeBose for further comment on the sweet pics, and we will update this post if we hear back.

But Makkoo wasn't the only love of DeBose's life who was nearby on Oscar night.

The star also had her mother, Gina DeBose, by her side.