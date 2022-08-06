Anne Heche in stable condition as family asks for prayers during 'difficult time'

Anne Heche's family and friends are asking for prayers after the 53-year-old was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

“Anne is currently in stable condition," the Emmy-winning actor's rep told TODAY via email. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

According to NBC Los Angeles, a vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood, sparking a “heavy fire” which was put out in a little more than an hour. The driver was pulled from the vehicle by LAFD rescuers and taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in an email alert.

The home sustained heavy damage, but no other injuries were reported, Humphrey added. The collision was reported just before 11 a.m.

Thomas Jane, an ex-boyfriend of Heche's who was linked to her as recently as 2020, told TODAY in a statement: "My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt."