Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' injuries following fiery crash

Actor Anne Heche is not expected to survive her injuries following a fiery crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma.

In a statement sent to TODAY late Thursday, a spokesperson for Heche, 53, said the situation is dire.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the spokesperson said. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work -- especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

The actor was involved in a crash on Aug. 5, police told Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC, that involved a Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street and into a home.

A "heavy fire" broke out after the crash, which happened in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, and took nearly an hour to put out, officials said.

Charred debris and caution tape are seen at the site where actor Anne Heche crashed into a home in Mar Vista, California on Aug. 8, 2022. CHRIS DELMAS / AFP via Getty Images

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told NBC News on Thursday afternoon that Heche's “blood draw revealed the presence of drugs” and said the case is being investigated as a felony DUI traffic collision.

Investigators still planned to do a second test of her blood to "rule out any substance/medication administered at the hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The LAPD spokesperson said that he could not yet comment on the presence of cocaine, fentanyl or alcohol.

In a statement later Thursday afternoon, LAPD emphasized it is waiting on "final toxicology results" and that the investigation was still active and ongoing.

Related: Neighbor recalls moments after Anne Heche’s fiery crash in LA

One neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, told TODAY on Aug. 8 that he and his wife rushed outside after the impact and saw glass everywhere.

“I could see a big hole in the house,” Bernstein said. “You could tell the car had crashed through the floor. I mean, it was all the way through the front room and into the back, by the back wall of the house.”

Anne Heche in Hollywood on Dec. 1, 2016. David Livingston / Getty Images

Heche first rose to stardom on the soap opera "Another World," where she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She later landed roles in films like "Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano,” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer."

More recently, she appeared as Corrine Cuthbert in the the TV series "All Rise" and as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan in "Chicago P.D."