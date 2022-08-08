Anne Heche has fallen into a coma and is in 'extremely critical condition' after a fiery crash

After being involved in a fiery car accident on Friday, Anne Heche’s condition has been described as “extreme” by members of her team.

An update from a spokesperson about the 53-year-old actor clarified, “Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

According to Deadline, a representative for the actor described her state as being particularly grave and said that she had sustained severe burns.

“At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition," the outlet reported. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Previously, a representative for the actor told TODAY via email that “Anne is currently in stable condition” and that “her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Last Friday, TODAY confirmed that the “Six Days, Seven Nights” actor had been involved in a severe vehicular accident and fire that sparked after a car crashed into a residence in the Los Angeles, California neighborhood of Mar Vista. A “heavy fire” erupted, which took nearly an hour to put out.

Police told Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC that the driver of the Mini Cooper car had been speeding down a residential street and possibly hit a curb before launching 30 feet into the home.

LAPD told KNBC that investigators got a warrant to draw Heche’s blood on Friday to determine whether she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The woman who lived in the home with her two dogs was unhurt, KNBC reported, because she had been in the backyard at the time of the crash.