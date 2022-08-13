Coley Laffoon, Anne Heche’s ex-husband, is honoring the actress after she was declared legally dead on Friday.

Laffoon shared an emotional video on his Instagram, thanking people for their support and letting Heche know that he’ll always take care of their 20-year-old son, Homer.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough,” Laffoon began. “It’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine, but he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s going to be OK.”

“So for all those people checking in, thank you. Your check in, showing us your heart, offering prayers and everything, it’s so beautiful. Thank you,” he continued. “It’s hard for me, it’s hard for my family, it’s really hard for Homer, but we’ve got each other and we have a lot of support and we’re going to be OK.”

Laffoon added that he’d like to think that the actor is “free from pain and enjoying or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey.”

“She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she (thought), what she believed in,” Laffoon said. “It was always love. It was all about love.”

The real estate advisor concluded his message by saying goodbye to his ex-wife, adding, “Love you. Thank you. Thank you for all the good times. There were so many.”

“See you on the other side. In the meantime, I got our son. He’ll be fine. Love you,” he concluded.

Laffoon also posted a throwback photo of Heche with their son when he was a baby.

“It’s important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey,” he captioned the snapshot.

While her heart is still beating, Heche was declared legally dead according to California law a week after being involved in a car accident in L.A., the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement obtained by TODAY. She has yet to be taken off life support in case she might be a match for an organ donation.

Laffoon and Heche were married from 2001 to 2009. They welcomed Homer in 2002. The 20-year-old released a statement earlier in the day, stating he was “left with a deep, wordless sadness” following her death.

Heche was also mother to 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with actor James Tupper.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” Homer wrote in a statement provided to NBC News. “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer,” he concluded.

Tupper also paid tribute to his ex and the mother of his son. He shared a photo of Heche, writing, “love you forever.”