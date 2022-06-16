Anna Sorokin tells NBC's Savannah Sellers what she's up to now

Anna Sorokin is ready to once again reinvent her narrative.

Between 2013 to 2017, Sorokin claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. As Delvey, Sorokin conned banks, hotels and individuals out of over $200,000.

While Sorokin’s story first made headlines in 2018, a Netflix mini-series released earlier this year made Sorokin a household name. “Inventing Anna” depicted how Sorokin, a.k.a. the "Soho Grifter," infiltrated New York’s elite, with Julia Garner mastering Sorokin's signature accent.

In 2019, the 31-year-old was convicted on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny and four counts of theft services, and she was sentenced to four to 12 years. Released from prison in 2021 on parole, Sorokin is now being held in a New York county jail by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), awaiting deportation. Sorokin appealed to stay in the U.S.

Speaking to Savannah Sellers in an exclusive interview for NBC News, Sorokin said she’s ready to turn a new leaf.

“Hopefully, I’ll be given a chance to like focus all my energy into something legal,” Sorokin explained to Sellers. “I’d love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as like a quote-unquote scammer and just see what I’m going to do next.”

Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in "Inventing Anna." Shondaland / Alamy

As for the specifics of what she's doing next? Sorokin has plans.

For one, Sorokin is returning to a familiar arena: The art world. While operating under the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin pitched investors on the idea of the Anna Delvey Foundation, a membership-only club where artists and business people could mingle.

In March, Sorokin participated in a pop-up art show called “Free Anna Delvey," which featured the art of 33 artists responding to Sorokin's story.

This week, Sorokin unveiled a new project, a line of NFTs called "Reinventing Anna." The NFT will give buyers access to Sorokin through one-on-one phone calls or by meeting her in person, in addition to exclusive livestreams.

“I’m very excited to connect with everybody who has been supporting me,” Sorokin said.

Sorokin said she has "changed so much" since the events in "Inventing Anna" occurred. In one of the show's most memorable true-to-life sequences, Sorokin visits Morocco for a stay at the lavish La Mamounia hotel, and then — when she doesn't have adequate funds — persuades her friend, Rachel DeLoache Williams, to put the bill on her company credit card. The real event took place in 2017.

"I was like, 23. People should just need to think on themselves back when they were in their mid 20s," she said.

Sorokin told Sellers that what she did was "unethical." She added, "I would not encourage anybody else to follow my footsteps." However, when asked whether she owed anyone an apology, Sorokin declined to give one.

"You mean for what? I’m not a 12 year old kid to apologize," Sorokin said. "I don't think (the banks) care," Sorokin said.

Sorokin also addressed her extended at stays at luxury hotels in New York, like 11 Howard and the Beekman.

"Staying in a hotel made sense for me because I was traveling so much. I was not staying like in a biggest penthouse. I was just staying like in a regular room," she said.

Sorokin, who has been branded a con artist, said she disagrees with this perception of her actions.

"I never really had any malicious intent. And I’m not just like this vicious like scamming person trying to like take advantage of anybody who’s just like stupid enough to fall for it," she said.

Anna Sorokin's interview with Savannah Sellers will air this Thursday at 9 a.m. EST.