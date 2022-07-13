Andy Cohen reacts to ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah’s guilty plea: ‘I’m really upset’

Andy Cohen is clarifying his initial response to the news that "Real Housewife of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The "Watch What Happens Live" star, 54, was hosting his live Sirius XM program "Radio Andy" on Monday when news broke that Shah had pled guilty to the fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom after months of insisting she was innocent, following her arrest in March 2021.

“I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty,” Cohen told actor Jonah Hill, who was his guest on Monday's show. He said of the news, “All it means is she’s changing her plea."

Cohen added that he had grown close with Shah, 48, who recently sent his two-month-old daughter, Lucy, a gift.

Andy Cohen, left, is clarifying his response to "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah pleading guilty to fraud. Bravo

"I was like, ‘Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift...,’” Cohen told Hill. “I just thought that was so nice of her.”

Two days later, on Wednesday, Cohen revisited Shah's case on his radio show, and provided a more detailed reaction. Cohen explained that he "didn't have time to react" to Shah's "pretty stunning confession" when news of it broke on Monday.

Cohen followed up by expressing his dismay at Shah’s actions.

"Having sat with this, how do I feel? I’m upset and I’m especially upset for her victims," said the host. "I’m upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused."

Cohen reminded listeners that Shah had maintained her innocence during the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season Two reunion, which aired in February on Bravo (Bravo is owned by NBC Universal, of which TODAY is also a part).

"If you remember sitting there at that reunion and she was so dogmatic about it, that I felt, OK. You know, let this woman have her day in court," he recalled.

Shah and and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 for their connection to a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people, starting in 2012, per a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release from the time of their arrest. They were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Shah initially pleaded innocent to both charges before changing her plea on Monday. She pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

As part of her guilty plea, charges of money laundering were dropped. Shah agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and to pay restitution up to $9.5 million. She faces a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Last September, Smith changed his plea to guilty to both counts, per E! News.

Speaking before Judge Sidney Stein in the Manhattan federal court, Shah said she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed" and that she was "so sorry."

Cohen said Wednesday on his radio program that he had intended to stand by Shah during her legal battle because he believed her when she said she was innocent.

"I’m also upset because frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them ... you wanna cheer them on and you hate to think that they’re capable of this behavior," he explained.

Cohen expressed his intentions to speak to Shah, not ruling out a public conversation.

"We shot all season with Jen and I have a lot of questions for her and I’m sure the audience, especially those who supported her and stood by her, does too," he added. "I really hope to get the opportunity to speak with her and to ask those questions."

Cohen also discussed the case with a caller, who pointed out that Shah deceived not only her victims, Cohen and her "Real Housewives" cast mates but also the show's viewers.

"I’ve said it before. I’ll say it again. If you have something to hide, reality TV may not be the avenue am I right?" responded Cohen.

"I’m upset. Yeah. I’m upset. I’m really upset," he concluded.

TODAY has reached out to Shah's attorneys.