See the pic Andy Cohen took of John Mayer that everyone is thirsting over

The Andy Cohen-John Mayer bromance is going strong as ever.

On Thursday, Cohen posted a photo of the “Gravity” singer on Instagram that shows the depths of their friendship and prompted fans to go wild.

“10/10 would smash,” the “Watch What Happens Live!” host captioned a photo of Mayer sitting in a restaurant. Mayer sported a short-sleeved shirt showing off the tattoos up and down his left arm while he rocks a disheveled head of hair.

The caption left people shook and set off a flurry of memorable comments.

“Not sure what 10/10 is but I’m digging the streaks and tips John,” John Stamos wrote.

“This has been a romance for the ages,” gushed director Chris Moukarbel.

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are the best kind of buds. Bravo

“I’ve always felt like … they did already…,” someone else wrote.

“10/10 would watch,” another person pointed out.

“#hallpass,” someone else joked.

Cohen, 54, and Mayer, 44, have a well-known close bond. Mayer was in attendance when Cohen had a baby shower in 2019 before he welcomed his son, Ben.

Earlier this year, the rocker was also on hand when Cohen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And while both men are still single, Cohen, who welcomed daughter Lucy in April, says he and Mayer have discussed his love life.

“I’ve asked him for dating advice,” he told “Access Hollywood” in February.

“I asked him a few months ago, there was this situation I was in. And I said, ‘What do you think about this?' and he just set my head straight,” Cohen said.