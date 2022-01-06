Andy Cohen explains why he won’t date Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are two single, eligible bachelors that have a great friendship. So why have they never considered dating?

Cohen answered the million-dollar question during a new appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” this week.

"What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?" the talk show host asked.

And the "Watch What Happens Live" star had a pretty logical response that many folks can probably relate to.

"I just think it’s not what our relationship is based on. We’re just friends; that's not a part of it. I think, at this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way," Cohen explained.

Stern took a moment to joke a little and asked the 53-year-old if it's Cooper's stark white hair that prevents him from falling head over heels for the journalist. "It ages him, maybe," he suggested.

At this point, Cohen acknowledged that his friend is indeed good looking, even if he isn't attracted to him in that way.

"No, he's a handsome guy," he said. "We’re not in that place."

Cohen and Cooper are, however, great friends and also enjoy working together whenever the opportunity presents itself. Just last week, the pals co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” event together.

The single fathers also enjoy getting their sons together for regular play dates and occasionally share adorable videos of their time together on social media.

Like many kids, Cohen’s 2-year-old son, Ben, took a while to get used to spending time with Cooper's son, Wyatt, 1, when they first started hosting play dates. But in November 2020, Cooper recalled a sweet "breakthrough" moment Ben had during an episode of Cohen’s SiriusXM show.

“Yeah it was sweet ‘cause I was playing with them both and Ben kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute and he did that a couple times. And my heart kind of melted,” Cooper said.

Like father, like son? It sounds like these two kiddos are bound to be best buds!