Andrew Garfield once crashed a star-studded party thrown by Prince before he was famous

Andrew Garfield is getting real about his misadventures.

While playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with W magazine, Garfield revealed that he once threw up in front of Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz at a party that Prince threw.

"I was a plus one to a party that Prince gave before I made a movie so I guess I kind of did crash it," the 38-year-old actor said. "I was the person just watching everyone going, 'Hehe, there's Justin Timberlake.' And then I got too drunk and had to wait in line for the bathroom and vomit, but the worst thing about that was that two of the most beautiful actresses in the world were behind me. There was Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz, if you need ask."

Garfield noted that he didn't make it to the toilet in time. However, he wanted to apologize to the actresses for throwing up in front of them.

Andrew Garfield and Prince. Getty Images

"You are goddesses and I appreciate your work so deeply and I'm sorry for that experience," he said. "And you were so sweet to me in the line. I was trying to vomit and I remember you guys talked to me."

"You had no reason to talk to me. I was like some 'Napolean Dynamite'-looking dude. You were like, 'How are you? How's your night going? And I was like, 'I love you both. Why? Why are you talking to me?'" he said while imitating himself crying.

During the game, Dakota Johnson also revealed she once crashed a wedding, saying, “I feel like I’ve done that a lot. It’s like one of my number one hobbies.”

“There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair,” she continued. “And they were just like, ‘What are you doing here?’”

Garfield also revealed that he has talked to one of his pets in a weird voice. However, he has more stories he didn't share like the time he had his first kiss with "30 girls" at a kid's house party.

“I was 13,” he said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2018.

“It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision,” Garfield said. “Suddenly, it was like a scene from ‘Braveheart,’ where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other!”

“It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life! It was like a mass sexual awakening,” he shared. “A bacchanalian sexual awakening.”