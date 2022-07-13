Ana de Armas calls spotlight on relationship with Ben Affleck a ‘horrible’ experience

These days, Ben Affleck’s mind is on marriage since popping the question to Jennifer Lopez after the once-former flames started dating again last year

However, shortly before rekindling that romance with J.Lo in 2021, the actor and filmmaker was in a different high-profile Hollywood relationship — one with his “Deep Water” co-star Ana de Armas.

And according to her, the spotlight that came with dating the 49-year-old Oscar winner was so intense, it contributed to her decision to leave Los Angeles’ paparazzi-filled scene behind.

“Horrible” — that’s how de Armas, who stars as Marylin Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film “Blonde,” described the constant attention and targeted gossip she found herself subject to in a new interview with Elle magazine.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, seen here on March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

But looking back on that “horrible” time now, the 34-year-old said it was actually a “good” thing, since it helped motivate her to make a big move.

“That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.," she said of the city she called home for seven years.

She'd seen others endure the paparazzi lens, too, but being the one getting so much unwanted focus made her realize her true feelings for Tinseltown, regardless of any feelings she had for Affleck.

“Going through it (myself) confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,’” she told the publication. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. ... It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

So de Armas moved from Los Angeles, and now calls New York City home, and she moved on from Affleck, too. She now shares an apartment with her current boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.