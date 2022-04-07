Amy Schumer was 'floored' when Will Smith got a standing ovation after Oscars slap

A lot has been said about the moment Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke at his wife's expense.

But during a Wednesday visit to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Oscar co-host Amy Schumer spoke out about the moment after that one — when Smith got a standing ovation from the crowd for winning the best actor honor.

“I’ll just say, I was backstage, and I knew I had to go out,” Schumer explained when Cohen asked about that standing O. “I was kind of the only host that was going out solo after that. It really felt like the Situation Room of comedy. We were all just, like, watching the monitor. And then he won.”

The 40-year-old said it impacted everyone looking on backstage — herself included.

"Everybody was just kind of floored with the whole thing," she recalled. "And I was just thinking, 'What am I going to do when I go out there?'”

She ended up simply going on with the show, which Cohen applauded as "a really great job."

This isn’t the first time Schumer has shared her thoughts since the incident occurred a week and a half ago.

Just three days after the Oscars, in a now-deleted Instagram post, the “Life & Beth” star said she was “still triggered and traumatized” by Smith’s action against Rock.

Will Smith hit presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images

She added, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro."

One of Schumer’s co-hosts on Hollywood’s biggest night, Wanda Sykes, also raved about Rock after the event, saying that his top priority after getting slapped was to apologize for being a part of something that drew focus from the rest of the show.

“I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but I saw Chris at (entertainment manager) Guy (Oseary’s) party and soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said was, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Sykes revealed during an interview on ”The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “And I’m like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ He’s like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina (Hall), you all were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry. This is now going to be about this.’"

As for why he said all of that, Sykes added, "Because that’s who Chris is.”