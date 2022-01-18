Amy Schumer is sharing an honest health update.

“I feel good. Finally,” Schumer, 40, began an Instagram Tuesday. “It’s been a journey.”

In her caption, the comedian tagged Dr. Tamer Seckin, a gynecologist who specializes in treating endometriosis, and Dr. Jordan Terner, a plastic surgeon. She also gave a shout-out to her acupuncturist, Vickie Lee.

“Thanks for helping helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she wrote. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

Schumer, who shares 2-year-old son, Gene, with husband Chris Fischer, illustrated her post with two photos of herself modeling a black bathing. In both images, Schumer is beaming.

In a message on her stories, the "I Feel Pretty" actor said that she weighs 170 pounds.

“Thanks for being so honest about your body,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “You look great, but more importantly, you look HAPPY.”

Schumer announced in September that she was recovering after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus and appendix as a result of endometriosis.

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body,” she said in an audio recording posted on her Instagram. “I am already a changed person.”

Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus begins to grow outside of it with no known cause.

Last month, Schumer revealed that she had dermal fillers in her cheeks removed because she didn’t like how they looked.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” she wrote on Instagram, joking that she resembled Disney’s Maleficent.

Schumer had a non-invasive cosmetic procedure called CoolSculpting on her chin in April 2021.

In 2014, Schumer told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t judge people who have plastic surgery. But she noted that it can be a slippery slope.

“I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it’s never enough — I think that’s bad,” she said. “I don’t think think it’s great for people.”

