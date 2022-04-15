Woman at center of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cheating rumors speaks out

The woman who's been accused of cheating with rapper A$AP Rocky behind pregnant Rihanna's back is responding to the rumors.

On Friday, April 15, shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who has designed footwear for Rihanna's Fenty brand, issued a statement on Twitter, explaining that she felt the need to speak out about about the “vile” and "malicious" online gossip because it involves "people I have a great amount of respect and affection for."

"I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously," wrote Muaddi.

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she continued.

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” she wrote.

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!” she concluded.

On Thursday, gossip spread on Twitter that Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, had broken up after the “Unfaithful” singer allegedly caught the “Wild for the Night” rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, cheating with Muaddi. The unverified claims quickly went viral, with Rihanna trending as the number one topic at one point.

News broke in January that Rihanna was pregnant with the rapper's child after the singer was photographed with a baby bump in New York City. The couple have been romantically linked for several years.

The "Umbrella" singer, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, opened up to Vogue this month about how she and A$AP Rocky found romance together after years of friendship.

The two became even closer after they decided to quarantine together during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she said, noting, “He became my family in that time."

Rihanna described the couple's life together as one filled with contentment.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she said. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

“What I love the most about us?” added Rihanna. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”