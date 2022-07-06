Amanda Kloots remembers husband Nick Cordero 2 years after his death

Amanda Kloots is reflecting on her marriage with Nick Cordero two years after his death.

On Tuesday, “The Talk” co-host penned an emotional message on Instagram celebrating Cordero’s life.

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick,” she began in the caption, referring to their 3-year-old son. “It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him.”

She praised Cordero for being “a presence” whose smile and laughter could light up a room.

“He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him,” she wrote.

Kloots then shared a story with her followers about a dream one of girlfriends had on the one-year anniversary of Cordero’s death last year.

“We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant,” she said. “When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.’”

She said hearing about the dream changed her perspective and helped her see the similarities between birth and death.

Kloots explained, “I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks ‘new birth’ day instead of his death day.”

With this new outlook, the dancer and fitness instructor said she can now shine a “positive light to (an) otherwise dark day.”

She concluded, “I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th. I love honey. I miss you more than life.”

Along with her heartfelt message, Kloots also uploaded a video of some sweet moments the couple shared together throughout their relationship. The clip, which featured Justin Bieber’s song “Ghost,” showed the couple kissing on their wedding day, holding hands while ice skating, dancing, playing with their son and celebrating Cordero’s 40th birthday.

Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway star who appeared in shows like “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages,” married Kloots in 2017. The pair eventually welcomed a son in 2019.

The following year, Cordero contracted COVID-19. Kloots wrote on her Instagram story at the time that her husband’s lungs were “severely damaged” after getting sick.

He was in a medically induced coma and his right leg had to be amputated due to blood clots. Cordero died at age 41 after fighting the disease for more than three months.

Last year, Kloots revealed a new tattoo she got in honor of her late husband.

Next to a photo of the tattoo — a three-striped rainbow on her wrist — she wrote on Instagram, “A rainbow is a sign of hope and a symbol of magical blessings to come. It reminds me of ‘our house’ and the three lines are for Nick, me and Elvis.”