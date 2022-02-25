Amanda Bynes files petition to end conservatorship, has parents' support

Actor Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her nine-year conservatorship, and she has her parents’ approval.

Bynes filed a petition Wednesday at Ventura County Superior Court in California to terminate the conservatorship of her person and estate.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22, according to the court docket. Page Six was first to report the news.

Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes’ parents, said they will not attend the virtual hearing but they support their daughter’s decision and will agree to her request to end the conservatorship.

“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” Arminak said in a phone interview Friday. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship.”

Bynes, 35, has been in a conservatorship under her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, since 2013 amid substance abuse issues, controversial Twitter rants, and legal troubles.

During a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, Bynes said she had been sober for four years and thanked her parents for “really helping me get back on track.”

She said she was ashamed of her past behavior and felt adrift after retiring from acting in 2010.

“I just had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing,” she told the magazine. “I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long.”

In March 2020, a lawyer for the actress announced that she was seeking treatment for “ongoing mental health issues.” Two months later, she wrote on Instagram that she was in a much better place and was looking forward to getting her degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

In November, a judge ruled in favor of ending Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship following a contentious court battle with her father.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.