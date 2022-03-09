Amanda Bynes speaks out in new video ahead of conservatorship hearing

Amanda Bynes just gave an update on her journey to end her conservatorship.

In a 12-second clip posted to her Instagram profile, the actor lets her fans know just how soon she'll be speaking with a judge about the status of her conservatorship.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support," the 35-year-old said in the video.

Bynes, who starred in "All That" and "The Amanda Show" as a child star, ended her message by saying "Peace out" and giving her fans the peace symbol. She also tagged several news outlets in the caption of her post.

The former actor has been in a conservatorship under her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, since 2013 after she experienced substance abuse issues and legal troubles.

In February, the 35-year-old filed a petition at Ventura County Superior Court in California to end the nine-year conservatorship of her person and estate.

The hearing, scheduled for March 22, has the full support of Bynes' parents, according to NBC News.

“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” attorney Tamar Arminak told NBC News last month. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship.”

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the actor "desires to live free of any constraint" and has taken several major steps towards self-improvement over the past several years.

For instance, she is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and received her associate degree in Merchandise Product Development in 2018.

Bynes' attorney also said the 35-year-old has been living in a “structured community for women” since 2020 and moved into an apartment community that helps women learn independent living skills last year.

The former actor also underwent sporadic weekly apartment inspections, toxicology screenings check-ins with her case manager throughout this time.

After the start of her conservatorship, Bynes took to Twitter in 2014 to announce that she had been diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression.

In a 2018 Paper Magazine interview, the star said she felt "really ashamed and embarrassed” that she had sent hurtful tweets about her family members and other celebrities before her diagnosis.

“I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me,” she said. “It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter."