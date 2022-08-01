'Curly Sue’ star and ‘The Voice’ winner Alisan Porter is engaged!

Alisan Porter, the child star who captured moviegoers’ hearts in the 1991 comedy “Curly Sue” before going on to win “The Voice” 25 years later, is getting married, she revealed in an Instagram post Sunday.

Porter announced she and dancer Justin de Vera had gotten engaged with a series of photos and a video she posted when the couple attended a David Gray concert in Los Angeles.

“Last night while @davidgray played our song, @jtrvth did the damn thang!” Porter wrote. “It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say….. in this life and the next and the next and the next.”

Multiple pictures feature Porter’s ring, while the clip captures them getting ready for the show.

Chirstina Aguilera, left, and Carson Daly, right, help Alisan Porter celebrate winning "The Voice." Tyler Golden / NBC

“Parents night out,” Porter says.

“Yeah, this is going to be fun,” de Vera says.

Porter and de Vera welcomed a daughter named Shilo last October. She also shares son Mason, 9, and daughter Aria, 8, with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017.

Porter rocketed to stardom in the 1991 film “Curly Sue,” starring alongside Jim Belushi in the John Hughes-directed comedy, which marked the last movie he ever helmed before his death. That same year, she was also a guest star on “The Golden Girls.” She wouldn’t appear in a film or TV show for another decade.

Porter, who has been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, stormed back into the public eye in 2016 when she won the 10th season of “The Voice.”

Before she won "The Voice," Porter starred in "Curly Sue." Alamy Stock Photo

“I was shocked!” she told TODAY about her victory. “I did not think that was going to happen. ... I had no idea.”

“That was the most beautiful, flawless, passionate, pitch-perfect thing I have ever heard in my entire life,” coach Adam Levine had told her during her blind audition. “I’m astonished by you. ... You’re going to win ‘The Voice.’”