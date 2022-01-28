Alicia Silverstone slams body-shaming photo: ‘I think I look good’

Alicia Silverstone is not here for comments about her body.

After finding a photo of herself on social media captioned "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo," the "Clueless" alum made a TikTok where she smiled at her haters.

The photo showed Silverstone walking barefoot in a strapless blue dress.

Alicia Silverstone smiles while slamming a photo she found online calling her "fat." aliciasilverstone/ TikTok

Silverstone hilariously played the song “abcdfu” by GAYLE in the clip and captioned her post, "Damn. I think I look good 😂🤷🏼‍♀️."

Silverstone previously talked about body shaming in Hollywood during an April 2020 interview with The Guardian. She recalled what it was like to be called "Fatgirl" by the tabloids when she took on the role of Batgirl, aka Barbara Wilson, in 1997's “Batman & Robin.”

“That definitely wasn’t my favorite filmmaking experience,” she said at the time, adding, “I stopped loving acting for a very long time."

Silverstone said the nickname got so bad that paparazzi would chant it when they tried following her for photos.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she recalled. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape; that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

Alicia Silverstone attends the Christian Siriano SS2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Things got even worse when "Batman & Robin" bombed at the box office. Silverstone, who starred alongside George Clooney as Batman and Chris O’Donnell as Robin, received negative reviews about her performance. She won the “worst supporting actress” award at the 1998 Razzie Awards, causing her to dislike Hollywood even more.

“There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down,” she said. “And no, I didn’t say ‘F--- you’ and come out like a warrior, but I would just walk away and go, ‘OK, I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.’”

Related: