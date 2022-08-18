Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are divorcing after 8 years of marriage

Alexis Bledel and her husband of eight years, Vincent Kartheiser, are parting ways.

According to court records viewed by TODAY, Kartheiser filed for divorce in Putnam County Superior Court in New York on Aug. 10.

Neither actor has responded to TODAY's request for comment.

The two first went public with their relationship in 2012, walking a red carpet together, TODAY previously reported.

They met on the set of "Mad Men" in 2011, where Kartheiser played Pete Campbell and Bledel guest starred as Beth Dawes. In the show, their two characters had an affair.

The pair got engaged in 2013, with Kartheiser telling US Weekly in March of that year what a "lucky man" he was. “I keep saying ‘girlfriend.’ And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’” he said at the "Mad Men" Season Six premiere.

"The Handmaid’s Tale" star and "Titans" actor got married in August 2014, per People. They share at least one son, 6. They have not revealed his name.

Bledel's "Gilmore Girls" co-star Scott Patterson actually spilled the beans that the two had a child in a 2016 interview with Glamour.

In the years since, the former couple have been famously private about their lives. But in 2017, the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star did say motherhood changed the course of her career.

“More than anything, I just think about what roles I take on, and make sure that it’s really something that I feel passionate about if I’m going to leave home and go work,” Bledel told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I just want to love what I’m doing.”