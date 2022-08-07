Alec Baldwin and a slew of other celebrities took to social media to send support to Anne Heche after a crash in California Friday left the actor hospitalized.

“Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video posted Aug. 6. “There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.”

In 1996, Baldwin and Heche starred in the film "The Juror" as the Teacher and Juliet, respectively. The pair also took their talents onstage, headlining the Broadway play "Twentieth Century."

“She is an amazingly talented woman,” he added in the video. “I love you Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK. I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love. Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche.”

Heche was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles on Friday, sparking a "heavy fire," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in an email.

The driver was then pulled from the vehicle by LAFD rescuers and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, he said.

As of Saturday, the actor was said to be in stable condition.

James Tupper, Heche's ex and previous "Men in the Trees" co-star, posted a photo of the actor and their 13-year-old son Atlas on Instagram.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche. we love you," Tupper wrote with a broken heart emoji.

On Twitter, Rosanna Arquette tweeted Friday night, "Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her."

In another post on Instagram, Heche’s “13 Minutes” co-star Peter Facinelli shared a photo of the two of them on his story with the caption, “Praying for you and your beautiful family.”

In one of her first well-known roles, Heche played Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera "Another World." She later appeared in films like "Donnie Brasco," "Volcado" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Heche has also acted in television shows like "Chicago P.D."

In 2020, Heche said her 1990s relationship with comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres was groundbreaking as a high-profile, same-sex romance. DeGeneres has yet to make a public statement on the accident.