Alec Baldwin announces he's going to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live

Alec Baldwin just made a big announcement.

The actor, producer and activist will take on the role of interviewer when he virtually sits down with 86-year-old filmmaker Woody Allen on Tuesday.

In a clip Baldwin shared on Instagram, he told his fans and followers, “I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with Woody Allen, who I love. I love you, Woody.”

Baldwin held up a copy of Allen’s latest book, “Zero Gravity,” as he explained that the event would take place Tuesday, June 28, at 10:30 ET.

The actor — who has worked with Allen on a number of projects, including “To Rome with Love,” and “Blue Jasmine” — seemed prepared for potential backlash when announcing the news, which was reflected in his Instagram caption.

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here,” he wrote in the caption that companied the clip. “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Woody Allen speaks to Alec Baldwin on the set of "Bop Decameron," later renamed "To Rome With Love," at Campo de' Fiori square in central Rome, on July 28, 2011. Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images

Many comments on the post were critical of the 64-year-old star’s choice to speak to Allen, who remains a controversial figure in the wake of past sexual assault allegations made against him by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow — allegations Allen has denied.

Baldwin was involved in his own controversy in October 2021, when a prop gun he was holding on set of the film 'Rust' fired, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuries to director Joel Souza.

The investigation into the incident is still underway. Baldwin is also among the “Rust” producers facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family. An attorney for Baldwin responded to the lawsuit saying that claims that the actor was reckless were "entirely false."