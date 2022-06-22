Al Pacino shares the story behind his viral Shrek phone case

Say hello to Al Pacino’s little green friend.

The Oscar winner generated some real heat on social media in April when people noticed he appeared to have a Shrek cellphone case while he was out for dinner with Jason Momoa and other friends after attending an art exhibit by Julian Schnabel.

Pacino's case, placed on the table in front of him, left, was first spotted in this photo. prideofgypsies / Instagram

So, what the Shrek is really going on here? Could it be that the intensely electric actor, who wowed audiences in films like "Scarface," "Dog Day Afternoon," "Heat," "Scent of a Woman," "Serpico" and all three "Godfather" movies, owns a cellphone case covered in the face of an ogre loved by children and Princess Fiona alike?

Pacino himself shed some light on the matter when he copped to owning the Shrek case while speaking to TODAY’s Harry Smith in an interview that aired Wednesday after Smith whipped out the "famous phone" case with multiple images of the popular character on it.

“My daughter gave me that,” Pacino said. “My youngest daughter put that on my phone.”

Harry Smith holds up the Shrek case that whipped people into such a frenzy. TODAY

Pacino said he had no idea what the big deal was until everyone else went bonkers when they saw it.

“I didn’t even look at it until social media told me what was on my phone, and I took a look and said, ‘That’s Shrek,’” he said.

When Smith pointed out that he kept the case, Pacino said it was a no-brainer.

“Of course. It was a gift,” he said.