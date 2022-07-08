‘Godfather’ stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro remember ‘lifelong friend’ James Caan

James Caan is being remembered by his "Godfather" and "Godfather II" co-stars.

Caan, who played hot-tempered Sonny, the oldest brother in the Corleone crime family, in the 1970s blockbusters, died July 6 at age 82.

Al Pacino, who played Michael, Sonny's younger but more powerful brother, honored Caan by calling him a "lifelong friend" in a statement to TODAY.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring," said Pacino.

“A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him,” he added.

James Caan, right, and Al Pacino in a scene from "The Godfather" (1972). Alamy

Robert De Niro, who played the younger version of Corleone family patriarch Vito Corleone, also paid tribute to the late Hollywood legend in a separate statement to TODAY.

"I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing," he said.

Caan, center, with Pacino, right, and De Niro, left, in April 2017. Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Caan earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Sonny Corleone, a role that brought him breakthrough fame.

He went on to star in more hit Hollywood movies, including the terrifying "Misery" (1990) opposite Kathy Bates, and the cheerful Christmas classic "Elf" (2003).

Before filming "The Godfather" with director Francis Ford Coppola, Caan appeared in Coppola's 1969 drama "The Rain People." According to Deadline, the actor was scheduled to collaborate with Coppola again for “Megalopolis,” an upcoming project.

Caan was a father to five children, including actor Scott Caan of “Hawaii Five-0.”

Caan's passing was revealed Thursday in a tweet on the actor's Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the announcement said.