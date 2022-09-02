This is just the beginning for A.J. McLean’s healthy lifestyle.

The Backstreet Boy shared before and after photos of his body transformation on his Instagram on Thursday. The singer expressed how amazing it was to see his physique change after a year of “dedication and setting goals.”

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes,” McLean, 44, began. “Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person.”

The “Larger Than Life” singer said that his “journey is far from over though.” “This is just the beginning!” adding the hashtags “#healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod!”

“Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!” he concluded.

The comments section was filled with supportive messages from fans and followers.

McLean, who has struggled with substance abuse for decades, has previously spoken about his sobriety and staying clean. In 2020, the artist told People about hitting rock bottom in front of his then 3-year-old daughter Lyric.

After he began spiraling during a Las Vegas trip, he got back home and he reeked of alcohol. He then said his youngest daughter gave him a wakeup call.

“My wife and I had always had this agreement which was, if I smelled like alcohol, I wasn’t allowed to play with my kids — I couldn’t be around my kids,” McLean said. “But what really hit me was the moment my youngest daughter, Lyric, said to me that night, ‘You don’t smell like my daddy.’ And when she said that to me, that was it. Enough said. I felt disgusting.”

“That was it for me,” he said. “As we say in the sober world, that was my moment of surrender.”

With the help of a sponsor, McLean began a 12-step program.

The singer and the rest of the Backstreet Boys are currently on their DNA World Tour, which kicked off earlier this year. While chatting with TODAY in April, McLean reflected on the group’s almost-30-year legacy.

“It’s just been an absolute dream to still be doing this almost 30 years later. It’s a testament to the music and it’s a major nod to the best fans a band like us could ask for,” McLean expressed. “It really is awesome to know that our music has stood the test of time and that we’re coming up on the big 3-0, which is just amazing. So thank you to all of our fans. And thank you to everyone that has stuck with us for 30 years. Hats off to all of you.”