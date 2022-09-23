Adam Levine's alleged dirty direct messages have become a huge joke on social media.

Scores of social media users have been reposting the alleged flirtatious Instagram DMs that the Maroon 5 frontman reportedly sent to different women. The 43-year-old singer is married to model Behati Prinsloo.

Earlier this week, Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared a TikTok video in which she said she had an affair with Levine for around a year. She shared screenshots of saucy messages she said Levine sent her, including one that said, "It is truly unreal how f--- hot you are."

After Stroh’s Sept. 19 TikTok video went viral, the “Payphone” singer released a statement on Instagram stories saying he'd "crossed the line," but denying he’d had an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” Levine said in the message posted on Sept. 20. “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he continued. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and they share two kids together. Levine hasn't made any public statements since his message on Sept. 20.

In another case, Levine allegedly sent a women a message that said “that body of yours is absurd. I may need to see the booty,” according to Know Your Meme.

Social media users have taken snapshots of the alleged DMs and were sharing them in droves. Here are a few that have taken over the internet:

A spokesperson for Levine did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.