Amid public cheating rumors, Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo's relationship has been in the public eye of late.

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, married in 2014 and share two children, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. On Sept. 6, Prinsloo revealed that she’s expecting another baby with her husband of eight years.

Days after Prinsloo's announcement, Instagram model Sumner Stroh created a TikTok video saying she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, providing screenshots of exchanges from his verified Instagram as proof. Stroh said that Levine asked her if he could name his son after her.

Levine addressed the cheating rumors by releasing a statement on his Instagram Stories that said he "did not have an affair" and his wife and family is all he cares about in the world.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he added.

Since then, other women have come forth presenting their own online flirtatious exchanges with Levine’s verified Instagram account. They did not allege affairs. Levine has not responded.

Stroh also made a second TikTok video apologizing to Prinsloo.

Here is a timeline of Levine and Prinsloo's relationship, in their own words.

Prinsloo and Levine first connected over email

In the 2019 cover story for Net-a-Porter, Prinsloo said she and her husband "fell in love over email."

At the time, Levine was searching for a model to appear in a Maroon 5 music video, and a friend introduced him to Prinsloo. While she was unable to be in the video, the two "kept emailing each other."

It was such a natural correspondence," Prinsloo said.

Model Behati Prinsloo and musician Adam Levine in 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

They went on their first date a month later

A month after they started talking over email, Prinsloo went to Los Angeles for a job and finally got the chance to meet Levine in person.

"I remember walking in," she told Net-a-Porter. "I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me — it was so awkward."

The same day they met in person, Levine took Prinsloo out to dinner.

"We talked for hours and had the best time," she told Net-a-Porter. "It was love at first sight, it was crazy."

Prinsloo called their relationship a 'wild ride' after breaking up briefly

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married," she told Net-a-Porter. "It was a wild ride!”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in 2021. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Calirosa

Levine proposed to Prinsloo in 2013

In July 2013, Levine proposed to Prinsloo with a vintage engagement ring.

“It’s from the 1930s. I was very giddy. I was speechless," she told Extra TV. "It was a beautiful moment.”

But before Levine even asked Prinsloo to be his wife, he got her father's approval first.

“He was a stand-up guy, called my dad, called my mom. He did the whole thing," she said.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at a Lakers game in 2019. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"We’re happy to start this new chapter of our lives together," Prinsloo added.

Prinsloo and Levine got married in 2014

In July 2014, Prinsloo and Levine tied the knot in Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico, in front of nearly 300 guests, per People, including actor Robert Downey Jr. and Levine's Maroon 5 bandmates.

Levine told People that that his bachelor party was “cool and mellow.”

“I think I’ve probably had enough bachelor parties for all of the bachelors in Southern California,” he said at the time. “In my lifetime I’ve done it right.”

Levine described how it felt to be settled. “I definitely feel like I’m sitting in the chair I’m supposed to be sitting in right now,” he said. “It all feels very natural.”

They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in 2016

In September 2016, Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine.

Prinsloo announced her arrival when she shared a black-and-white photo of their baby laying on Levine's chest.

The caption read, "Words can’t describe 💗 Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16."

She made her public debut in 2017 at the unveiling of Levine's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Daughter Gio Grace was born in 2018

In February 2018, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Gio Grace Levine.

Shortly after her arrival, Prinsloo shared a photo of Gio Grace's feet and wrote, "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She’s got her dads toes."

After Gio's birth, Prinsloo got real about the difficulties she's faced as a mom of two, especially with postpartum depression.

“I had moments of postpartum that I felt like (depression) was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it," she said on TODAY in June 2019. "I think it’s very normal though, as a young mom and a new mom, to feel helpless and to feel over-emotional."

"I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling. And I think the message is just that it’s never too little to get help or to ask for help,” Prinsloo continued. “So no matter how small your feelings and stress, or whatever it is about being a new mom, there’s always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone.”

Prinsloo announced she's pregnant with baby No. 3 in 2022

In September 2022, Prinsloo revealed that she and Levine were expecting their third child together by sharing a mirror selfie of herself showing off her small baby bump.

The couple previously expressed hopes of growing their family. In November 2021, Prinsloo also talked about having another baby.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it.

“You know what, ‘Never say never,'" she continued. "We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

Later that month, Levine was accused of cheating on his wife

On Sept. 19, model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video, in which she said to have had an affair with the "This Love" singer for "about a year."

"At the time, I was young and naive," she said in the clip before showing off some alleged DMs that she exchanged with Levine on Instagram.

In response to the allegation, Levine shared a statement on Instagram that said he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

adamlevine via Instagram

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he continued. "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."