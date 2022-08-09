Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home

Authorities accused actor Ezra Miller of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home Monday in the latest legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.

Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero movie “The Flash,” allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, in the southwestern part of the state, Vermont State Police said in a news release.

No one was home at the time, police said. The release said surveillance video and statements linked Miller to the felony crime.

Miller was found Sunday, given a citation and ordered to appear for arraignment on Sept. 26, the release said.

A spokesperson for Miller declined to comment.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault.

In an incident in March, they were accused of yelling obscenities at patrons as they sang karaoke and grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman at a bar in Hilo.

Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine.

In an April incident, they allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman, striking her at a private get-together in Pāhoa, authorities have said. The outcome of the case wasn’t immediately clear.

A representative for the actor did not respond to request for comment on these and other previous allegations.

In a separate incident, a Massachusetts mother was granted a temporary order of protection against Miller in June. The order, which was requested on behalf of the woman’s 12-year-old child, was granted after the judge found the child faced “substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

In another case, lawyer and Indigenous environmental activist Chase Iron Eyes filed for a protection order asking Miller to cease contact with his family, including his nonbinary 18-year-old child, Tokata Iron Eyes, over what he described as their abusive relationship.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court granted the order.

Tokata Iron Eyes, who also identified themselves as Gibson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tokata has previously denied their father’s allegations and in comments published Monday by Insider, they called them a “disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign.”

The allegations against Miller prompted a social media campaign urging Warner Bros. to pull “The Flash,” which is scheduled to be released in June 2023, from its calendar.

Last week, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said the DC Comics-adapted movie is moving ahead as planned.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.