Actor Adam Devine tries to clear things up: ‘I am not Adam Levine’

Amid the ongoing Adam Levine cheating rumors, another Adam has evidently been suffering from a case of mistaken identity: Adam Devine.

The "Pitch Perfect" actor decided to clear the air with a humorous photo post on Instagram of him and his wife, fellow actor Chloe Bridges.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” he quipped.

"I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer," Devine wrote.

Levine became a water-cooler topic last week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh created a TikTok video claiming she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

The singer denied having an affair but said in an Instagram story post on Sept. 20 that he had "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said.

Levine, 43, has been married to Behati Prinsloo, 34, since 2014. They share two children, daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, with one more on the way.

In her post, Stroh also claimed that Levine had asked if he could name his unborn third child with Prinsloo after her.

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center on Jan. 2, 2020 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

In his post on Sept. 23, Devine joked about that too:

“We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”