Aaron Rodgers thanks Shailene Woodley for showing him ‘what unconditional love looks like’

Aaron Rodgers thanked Shailene Woodley for showing him "what unconditional love looks like" in a message to the "incredibly special people" in his life.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback, who got engaged to the "Big Little Lies" star a year ago, shared a sweet message to her in an Instagram post on Monday night amid reports that they have split up. TODAY has not confirmed the breakup and reached out to representatives for Rodgers and Woodley and haven't heard back.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," Rodgers wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers, 38, who is still mulling over his future with the Packers after a 13-win season, also expressed gratitude to the two quarterbacks that serve as his backups on Green Bay as well as another group of his teammates.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football," he wrote. "The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made."

He also included a photo of Woodley putting her head on his shoulder in a candid moment, as well as pictures of him with his Green Bay teammates and coaches.

Woodley, 30, has publicly come to Rodgers' defense multiple times in the past year over criticism regarding his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and slammed tabloid reports she said attempted to "disparage" the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.