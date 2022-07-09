2 men hospitalized after explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store

Two men were hospitalized after they sustained burns at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in Long Island.

A police blotter in The East Hampton Star said that officers responded to a "strange scene" at Goop's 4 Bay Street location in Sag Harbor on June 25.

The two men told police that rubbing alcohol had been placed in some of the candles in the store, which caused a "large explosion and flames."

Gwyneth Paltrow attends Netflix's "The Politician" Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

The officers then acted fast and applied ice packs to the victims' wounds before they were taken to the hospital. One man, who suffered from a large burn on his back and ears, was flown out by a helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and the other person who sustained facial burns was transported to Southampton Hospital in an ambulance.

According to People, Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire said that he had seen "nothing like this" in the 26 years that he's been working as an officer, and said that the rubbing alcohol had been added to the candles to melt marshmallows for s'mores after a store employee had seen the technique on social media. The department did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY at the time of publication.

McGuire added that things probably would've been worse if a fire extinguisher wasn't on site.

A representative for Goop confirmed to TODAY that there “was an accidental fire in connection with a s’mores station at the goop store last Saturday.”

“We are wishing a speedy recovery to the two injured parties and are grateful there were no additional injuries. No candles were in use at the time of the accidental fire,” the representative continued.

In 2021, Paltrow's candles were also the subject of controversy when Colby Watson, a Texas man, ended up suing her after he purchased one of her candles and it reportedly "exploded" in his home.

In his class-action complaint, Watson stated that he bought Paltrow's $75 candle titled “This Smells Like My Vagina” from Goop's website and once he burned it for about three hours it "exploded" and was “engulfed in high flames."

Although the candle comes with a warning that it shouldn't be burned for more than two hours at a time, Watson said that Goop still “knew the candles were defective" and sold them anyway.

No injuries were reported in the complaint.

Reported: