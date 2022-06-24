Carson Daly had a birthday he won’t soon forget.

On Thursday, Carson shared photos from the set of “The Voice,” where judges Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello helped him mark turning 49.

The quartet of pictures included the judges with Carson, as well as a shot of him with Shelton, who recently turned 46. There are also photos of Carson’s wife, Siri, who flew out to spend the day with her husband, and a photo of the fun food spread laid out in honor of Carson’s big day.

“Thank you to my @nbcthevoice family for celebrating my birthday & @blakeshelton’s yesterday at work,” he captioned the post.

“Also to my wife @siriouslydelicious for shocking me by flying across the country for less than 24 hrs to spend it with me. Love you ❤️ ”

Carson also showed some love for Cabello, who has joined “The Voice” as a coach this coming season.

“Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show!” he wrote. “Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far…”

The 22nd season of “The Voice” will premiere this fall on NBC, although no specific date has yet been announced.

On Monday, Shelton shared video of a surprise that wife Stefani pulled off when she walked out onstage with a birthday cake while he was performing a concert at the Country Summer music festival.

"Let's do this!" she exclaimed before the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Shelton and he held up his cake that she presented to him.