The Weeknd says he's on the road to recovery after losing his voice mid-concert

The Weeknd is back!

On Tuesday, the “Take My Breath” singer (legally Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) raised his fans’ spirits with an update about his voice after it caused him to end a show mid-set this past Saturday.

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he shared his Tuesday Instagram post. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

The Canadian musician’s announcement comes days after he lost his voice three songs into his set on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California. The singer walked off stage in the middle of singing “Can’t Feel My Face” before returning to explain to fans that he had lost his voice and apologized for needing to cancel the rest of the show, news which was met largely with heckling from the audience.

“I want to personally apologize to the audience,” The Weeknd told the audience, according to Los Angeles NBC News affiliate KNBC. “I don’t know what happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show, but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

In a separate post shared on Twitter hours, later he apologized again.

“My voice went out during the first song, and I’m devastated,” he wrote on Twitter. “Felt it go, and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

Fans of The Weeknd’s latest update were welcomed with open arms, to say the least. Within hours of sharing his news, his post had received over 50K likes and thousands of comments.

“So glad you’re doing alright, I’ve been worried about you,” another wrote. “Get as much rest as you need. Real fans will support what’s best for you. XOTWOD.”

“This is the tweet we were all waiting for,” another commented. “So relieved... please Abel take good care of yourself... XOTWOD”