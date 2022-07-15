‘Selling Sunset’ stars celebrate Heather Rae El Moussa’s pregnancy with lunch get-together

Heather Rae El Moussa's "Selling Sunset" co-stars joined her for a fab lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate her pregnancy.

The reality star, 34, announced earlier this week that she was expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, former "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa.

On Thursday, Heather Rae El Moussa's castmate Chrishell Stause posted an Instagram gallery of photos from a lunch get-together the "Selling Sunset" cast held in El Moussa's honor.

The pics included snaps of El Moussa, Stause and co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan decked out in colorful dresses as they gathered outside the famous hotel. Stause also shared a pic and video of the women seated at a table inside the hotel's restaurant.

"Ladies who lunch," Stause captioned the gallery, adding heart-faced emoji. "HUGE congrats to @heatherraeyoung. We were all dying to paw her cute baby bump!"

Hernan, who wore a stunning lime-colored dress to the lunch, shared pics from the event on her own Instagram page, writing, “Key lime vibes for summertime!! 🤗… Such a fun girls lunch today with my chickas!!”

She continued, “Also so exciting seeing @heatherraeyoung new little baby bump and getting to catch up with everyone on their summer getaways!!! Love you girls.”

Earlier this week, El Moussa and her hubby shared the happy news that they were expecting a son early next year. The couple announced the news alongside several stunning images from a pregnancy photo shoot that they posted to Instagram.

The pics included a gorgeous shot of Tarek El Moussa crouching on a beach to kiss his wife's baby bump. Another photo found the couple posing with Tarek El Moussa's children, Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife and former "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Hall.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the pair captioned the photos.

On Thursday, Heather Rae El Moussa posted a cute video of the moment she told her husband she was pregnant. The video shows Tarek El Moussa opening a box to find a pregnancy test inside it.

“Are you pregnant?” he asks, shocked.

“Holy s---!” he replies once his wife answers in the affirmative.

“So many questions. So many questions,” he adds. “I told you to take a pregnancy test today. I told you. Oh, my God!”

Heather Rae El Moussa shared sonogram pics of her baby-on-the-way Friday in her Instagram stories. @heatherraeyoung via Instagram

On Friday, Heather Rae El Moussa followed up by sharing sonogram images of the couple's baby-on-the-way in her Instagram stories. "Baby El Moussa, very active already," she wrote on them.

The couple opened up to People this week about how thrilled they are to be expecting, explaining that they learned Heather Rae El Moussa was pregnant while they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

"It was a huge shock,” said El Moussa. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," she added. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."