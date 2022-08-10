‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host Angela Yee announces she’s leaving the show

“The Breakfast Club” is losing a member.

Angela Yee, who has co-hosted the popular syndicated radio show since 2010, announced that she will soon be leaving to host her own iHeartRadio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.”

Yee, 46, shared the news on air Wednesday with her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God.

“This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show,’” Yee said in a clip from the show posted on Twitter.

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Enjy have hosted "The Breakfast Club" since 2010. Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Yee said she thought she might be able to host a one-day-a-week show alongside “The Breakfast Club,” but said she ended up being offered her own daily, nationally syndicated program.

“This is just a tremendous opportunity. I feel extremely grateful, extremely blessed to be able to get something that is really monumental up here,” she said. “As far as having a nationally syndicated show… (for) somebody in my position, a woman, a black woman … it’s a rarity, and it’s a great opportunity, and it’s not something I take lightly.”

Yee had fans worried when she hinted at her departure in an earlier, cryptic tweet that read, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

Some people worried that her tweet meant the show was ending altogether, but on Wednesday, she clarified that "The Breakfast Club" would continue after she left.

Plenty of fans are sad to see Yee leaving the beloved show after 12 years, but are rooting for her as she takes the next big step in her career.

“Congratulations @angelayee hate to see you leave the show but you definitely deserve to get as big as possible,” one person tweeted.

“Congratulations @angelayee Brooklyn made it,” another fan wrote, to which Yee, who's from Flatbush, Brooklyn, replied, “BK all day!”

Yee’s co-hosts also congratulated her when she broke the big news.

“I am extremely happy for Angela Yee,” said Charlamagne tha God. “The fact that you’re getting two nationally syndicated radio shows, that’s a big deal.”

Yee said she doesn’t know the exact start date of her new series, but that it will debut sometime this fall. TODAY has reached out to iHeartRadio for comment and has not yet heard back.

As she begins her new hosting gig, Yee will continue to host her sex and relationships podcast, “Lip Service.”