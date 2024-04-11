Got a knack for all things pop culture? Then you've come to the right place.

To find out how much you know about the 80s, 90s, 2000s and beyond, we've collected a comprehensive list of pop culture trivia questions and answers that are guaranteed to put your skills to the test.

Whether you're competing against your pals on trivia night or simply want to see just how many historic pop culture moments you can recall, this compilation covers it all.

In the list below, you'll find movie trivia, music trivia, questions about celebrities, entertainment, sports, books, iconic moments and more.

For example, do you know which singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is named after?

How about this one: What city hosted the 1984 Summer Olympics?

Can you name the restaurant that Carmen, aka, Carmy, returns to run after a tragic family death in the TV series “The Bear”?

If you answered the above correctly, then there's no need to phone a friend, because you're a true trivia whiz.

If you didn't, the answers to those trivia questions can be found below, along with plenty of others that'll give your pop culture knowledge a serious run for its money.

Some are obvious “gimme” questions, while other queries are for skilled trivia aficionados only. To find out where you land, read on and good luck.

80s pop culture trivia

Singer Olivia Newton-John went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with what 1981 song? Answer: “Physical”

What 1989 movie stars Michael Keaton as a DC Comics superhero? Answer: “Batman”

“Miracle on Ice” refers to what iconic face-off between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R.? Answer: The 1980 Winter Olympics hockey game

What popular 80s TV show revolves around Kevin Arnold, a young boy coming of age in the 1960s? Answer: “The Wonder Years”

Sting acted in what 1984 sci-fi film based on the Frank Herbert novel by the same name? Answer: “Dune”

In 1985, what popular beverage company revealed a new formula for its famous soda? Answer: Coca-Cola

What was the first music video played on the newly-launched music TV network, MTV? Answer: “Video Killed the Radio Star,” by The Buggles

Dubbed the “Wedding of the Century,” what royal couple tied the knot in 1981? Answer: Prince Charles and Princess Diana

“Who shot J.R.?” is a reference to what popular TV show from the 80s? Answer: “Dallas”

Launched in 1980, what popular video game features four ghosts named Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde? Answer: Pac-Man

“Beat It,” “Human Nature” and “P.Y.T.” are all singles off of what album? Answer: Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

What Disney World theme park opened on May 1, 1989? Answer: Disney’s MGM Studios (Now known as Disney's Hollywood Studios)

The 1984 Olympic Games were held in which U.S. city? Answer: Los Angeles

Sam, Carla, Cliff, Norm and Diane are characters from what long-running 80s TV show? Answer: “Cheers”

What “On Golden Pond” actor became a fitness guru with a series of popular workout videos? Answer: Jane Fonda

“Does Barry Manilow know that you raid his wardrobe?” is a classic movie line from what 1985 John Hughes film? Answer: “The Breakfast Club”

The 1983 finale of what war-based dramedy drew one of the largest TV viewing audiences ever? Answer: “M*A*S*H”

What song did Madonna memorably perform at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards? Answer: “Like A Virgin”

What is the name of Michael Jackson’s signature dance move? Answer: The moonwalk

What popular 80s toy challenges users to align colors along a three-dimensional square? Answer: Rubik’s Cube

This fashion accessory from the 1980s was originally intended to help ballet dancers prevent muscle injuries. Answer: Leg warmers

SNL alums Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in what 1983 movie? Answer: “Trading Places”

“Gag me with a spoon” was a phrase coined by what Southern California dialect? Answer: Valley Girl or “val-speak”

What American gymnast took home five medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics? Answer: Mary-Lou Retton

Which 80s food-court favorite was made from ice, orange juice, milk, powdered egg whites and vanilla? Answer: Orange Julius

90s pop culture trivia

What dance craze swept the world following the release of the same-name song by Spanish pop duo Los del Río? Answer: “The Macarena”

What “Friends” haircut was all the all the rage in the 1990s? Answer: The Rachel

Mulder, Scully and Skinner are all characters from what 90s TV show? Answer: “The X-Files”

Whitney Houston’s chart-topping song “I Will Always Love You” is from what 1992 movie? Answer: “The Bodyguard”

Where were the 1992 Summer Olympic Games held? Answer: Barcelona, Spain

What 1995 best-selling book written by Nicholas Evans tells the story of a young girl who loses her leg after a tragic horse-riding accident? Answer: “The Horse Whisperer”

What 1994-95 murder trial gripped the nation for more than 11 months? Answer: O.J. Simpson vs. The People

Which two Olympic-bound figure skaters made global headlines after one was accused of attacking the other before a competition in 1994? Answer: Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

In 1992, what animated motion picture was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar? Answer: “Beauty and the Beast”

Kit Kittredge and Felicity Merriman are the names of what? Answer: American Girl dolls

“As if” is a line made famous by what 1995 Alicia Silverstone movie? Answer: “Clueless”

Singer Emma Lee Bunton is better known by what name? Answer: Baby Spice

Grunge music and fashion notably took root in what U.S. city? Answer: Seattle, Washington

What five members make up the band NSYNC? Answer: Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Before becoming famous, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell appeared together in what children’s TV show? Answer: “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club”

What 1996 movie features Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk as teen witches? Answer: “The Craft”

After a strike by players, what major sporting event was cancelled for the first time in 90 years in 1994? Answer: The World Series

What telescope was historically launched into orbit around the earth in 1990? Answer: The Hubble Telescope

John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson star as two hitmen in what 1994 Oscar-winning movie? Answer: “Pulp Fiction”

Chuckie Finster is a character from what TV show? Answer: “Rugrats”

This hamster-like toy by Tiger Electronics was all the rage in 1998. Answer: The Furby

“I want the fairytale” is a memorable quote from what 1990 Julia Roberts and Richard Gere film? Answer: “Pretty Woman”

In August of 1997, Microsoft bailed what technology company out of bankruptcy? Answer: Apple

What formerly-imprisoned, anti-apartheid activist became the first president of South Africa in 1994? Answer: Nelson Mandela

“My Heart Will Go On” is the title song from what 1997 blockbuster movie? Answer: “Titanic”

2000s pop culture trivia

Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez are the two main characters in what 2006 Disney TV movie? Answer: “High School Musical”

In 2001, which pop-singer couple attended the American Music Awards dressed in all denim? Answer: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

What singer, whose fans are known as the “Soul Patrol,” took home the top prize in “American Idol” in May of 2006? Answer: Taylor Hicks

Which installment of the Harry Potter series includes the magical “Triwizard Tournament” competition? Answer: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

In 2003, what Austrian-born actor became California’s governor? Answer: Arnold Schwarzenegger

The 2002 movie “8 Mile” is the semi-autobiographical story of what rapper? Answer: Eminem

The E.L. James novel “Fifty Shades of Grey” is based on fanfiction from what young-adult book series? Answer: “Twilight”

Actor Halle Berry made history in 2002 after being the first Black woman in history to win what award? Answer: Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for “Monster’s Ball”

In its debut season, “Survivor” crowned this Rhode Island native as the very first winner of the reality show competition. Answer: Richard Hatch

What year was the first Apple iPhone released in the United States? Answer: 2007

The memorable quote “That’s what she said” is from what popular 2000’s TV show? Answer: “The Office”

The first-ever TV series produced specifically for Netflix is what? Answer: “House of Cards”

The 2006 Winter Olympics were held in what city and country? Answer: Turin (or Torino), Italy

Phillipa Anne Soo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jonathan Groff all notably starred in what Tony-winning Broadway show? Answer: “Hamilton”

In 2017, during the 89th Academy Awards, “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as Best Picture. What film actually won the Oscar? Answer: “Moonlight”

During the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, what two pop singers memorably shared a kiss on stage? Answer: Madonna and Britney Spears

What NFL football team went undefeated during the regular season before losing to the New York Giants in the 2012 Super Bowl? Answer: The New England Patriots

Tom Kenny voices what popular TV cartoon character? Answer: Spongebob Squarepants

What pop star memorably wore a plunging, green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammy Awards? Answer: Jennifer Lopez

Actor Tom Cruise proclaimed his love Katie Holmes by jumping on a couch during what daytime talk show? Answer: “The Oprah Winfrey Show”

Serena van der Woodsen is the lead character in what TV series about affluent teens living in New York City? Answer: “Gossip Girl”

“Phone a Friend” is an option for contestants of what popular 2000’s game show? Answer: “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

In “Lord of the Rings,” the role of “Gandalf” is played by which actor? Answer: Ian McKellen

What year was Twitter launched? Answer: 2006

The reality show “The Simple Life” chronicles the life and times of what two socialites? Answer: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Current pop culture trivia

